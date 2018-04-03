Lindsay (LNN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lindsay earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.2247746755869 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

LNN opened at $84.81 on Tuesday. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $82.31 and a fifty-two week high of $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $980.36, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.31.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Lindsay had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lindsay from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Monday. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other Lindsay news, Director Bill Welsh sold 800 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $72,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, provides a range of water management and road infrastructure products and services. The Company operates through two segments: Irrigation Segment and Infrastructure Segment. The Irrigation Segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, which are used primarily in the agricultural industry.

