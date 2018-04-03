Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stake in CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 514,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,424,000 after buying an additional 62,318 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 55,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 20.0% in the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 77,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Raymond James Financial raised CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $76.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Group set a $76.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CVS Health from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

In other news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $1,418,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63,114.04, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. equities analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

