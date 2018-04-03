Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $5.99 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.5% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV opened at $91.46 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $150,301.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 158.15%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 50.71%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Alban sold 83,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total transaction of $9,568,387.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,230,146.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $119,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,197 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,575 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Jefferies Group set a $125.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $109.00 to $98.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

