Linx Price Hits $0.0813 on Major Exchanges (LINX)

Linx (CURRENCY:LINX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Linx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0813 or 0.00001120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Linx has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. Linx has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $12,169.00 worth of Linx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.84 or 0.01679270 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007398 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015313 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001106 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00023103 BTC.

About Linx

Linx (CRYPTO:LINX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2017. Linx’s total supply is 21,739,708 coins and its circulating supply is 20,739,708 coins. The official website for Linx is mylinx.io. Linx’s official Twitter account is @linXcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Linx is /r/LINXcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Linx is mylinx.io/news.

Linx Coin Trading

Linx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Linx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linx must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

