Litecoin (LTC) Hits Market Cap of $6.87 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $122.89 or 0.01676280 BTC on exchanges including CoolCoin, YoBit, Dgtmarket and Coinrail. Litecoin has a market cap of $6.87 billion and $275.52 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Verge (XVG) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006674 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007182 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015445 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002985 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023050 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 55,912,670 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.”

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges worldwide.

