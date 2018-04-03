Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYV. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Citigroup downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $38.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $49.11.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1,844.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $692,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 77,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,786,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,636,000 after purchasing an additional 627,695 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc is a live entertainment company. The Company’s businesses consist of the promotion of live events, including ticketing, sponsorship and advertising. Its segments include Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing and Artist Nation. The Concerts segment is engaged in promotion of live music events in its owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues; operation and management of music venues; production of music festivals, and creation of associated content.

