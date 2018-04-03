LivePerson’s (LPSN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) in a research report released on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on LivePerson to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.54.

LPSN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,716. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $983.13, a PE ratio of -267.50 and a beta of 0.85.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 2,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $37,714.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $73,972.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,510 shares in the company, valued at $163,535.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,925 shares of company stock worth $2,403,794 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

