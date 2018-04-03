Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 573 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koch Industries Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 181,219.4% in the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 1,086,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,570,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,123,960,000 after purchasing an additional 662,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,633,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,323,595,000 after purchasing an additional 567,337 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,647,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,406,366,000 after purchasing an additional 367,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Alphabet by 68.2% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 708,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $689,840,000 after purchasing an additional 287,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,180.00 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,120.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,150.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Vetr raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,055.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,180.20.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,014.30. 758,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,623. The firm has a market cap of $720,587.25, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $834.60 and a one year high of $1,198.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $25.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.65 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 41.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

