Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LYG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

NYSE:LYG traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.69. 2,325,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $67,025.29, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.89. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $4.21.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter. analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,057,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 94,065 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 48.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 124,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40,737 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 663,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 219,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company’s segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Other.

