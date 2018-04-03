LOCIcoin Trading 15% Lower This Week (LOCI)

LOCIcoin (CURRENCY:LOCI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One LOCIcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00001126 BTC on popular exchanges. LOCIcoin has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $13,403.00 worth of LOCIcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LOCIcoin has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003132 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00710707 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00185522 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00038730 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00031765 BTC.

About LOCIcoin

LOCIcoin was first traded on November 25th, 2017. LOCIcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,518,110 tokens. LOCIcoin’s official Twitter account is @loci_io. The official website for LOCIcoin is locipro.com. The Reddit community for LOCIcoin is /r/loci_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loci has created “InnVenn”, a search tool that draws from an expansive database provided by inventors directly. The system serves inventors by offering immutable proof of intellectual property rights on a global scale presented in an interactive, user-modifiable, and visually appealing Venn diagram of technologies, inventions, patents and ideas. The LOCI token is an ERC20 token used to pay for services in the InnVenn app, and as a medium of exchange to buy and sell intelectual purpose “

Buying and Selling LOCIcoin

LOCIcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not currently possible to buy LOCIcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCIcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LOCIcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

