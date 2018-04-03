LockChain (LOC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $21,691.00

LockChain (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. LockChain has a market cap of $8.34 million and $21,691.00 worth of LockChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00012112 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta, HitBTC and Mercatox. During the last seven days, LockChain has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LockChain alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00058518 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001381 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000911 BTC.

About LockChain

LockChain (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. LockChain’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,292,966 tokens. The official website for LockChain is lockchain.co. LockChain’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loco is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency using the Quark algorithm. It features fast transactions through InstantX and anonymous payments through Darksend. “

Buying and Selling LockChain

LockChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy LockChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockChain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LockChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.