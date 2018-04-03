Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Decreases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,475,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,092,759,000 after buying an additional 2,972,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,653,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,000,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,721 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,919,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,494,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,329,000 after purchasing an additional 266,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,006,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,415,000 after purchasing an additional 423,024 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,428,199.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,199 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,891.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,178,019.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

PM opened at $97.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $154,391.06, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $123.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a net margin of 7.73%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.82%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/lombard-odier-asset-management-switzerland-sa-decreases-position-in-philip-morris-international-inc-pm.html.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.