Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 15th, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $325.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $270.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.38 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.55.

Shares of NFLX traded down $15.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $280.29. 13,335,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,285,892. Netflix has a 1-year low of $138.66 and a 1-year high of $333.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $128,166.67, a PE ratio of 224.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The Internet television network reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Netflix had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $175,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Friedland sold 2,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $563,933.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,147 shares in the company, valued at $235,811.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,899 shares of company stock valued at $122,453,300 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,020.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 625 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

