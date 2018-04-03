Loop Capital Begins Coverage on 21st Century Fox (FOXA)

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 15th, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on 21st Century Fox from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded 21st Century Fox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on 21st Century Fox from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of 21st Century Fox in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded 21st Century Fox to a market weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21st Century Fox presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $36.13. 7,344,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,408,979. 21st Century Fox has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $67,969.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. 21st Century Fox had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that 21st Century Fox will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. 21st Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in 21st Century Fox in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in 21st Century Fox in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Zions Bancorporation grew its stake in shares of 21st Century Fox by 86.4% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 21st Century Fox during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 21st Century Fox during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

