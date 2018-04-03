Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $139.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have a sell rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised Norfolk Southern from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.60.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $38,561.14, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $111.07 and a 12 month high of $157.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 51.22%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 43.57%.

In related news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $1,501,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $244,010.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,663 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

