Loopring Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00005407 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Gate.io, HitBTC and EtherDelta. In the last week, Loopring has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $226.71 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003147 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00708770 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00176074 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038447 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00032209 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,956,262 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,074,043 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. “

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinExchange, HitBTC, EtherDelta, YoBit, Binance and Gate.io. It is not possible to buy Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loopring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.