iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sect.(ETF) (IXJ) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sect.(ETF) (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sect.(ETF) worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sect.(ETF) by 1,513.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 363,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after acquiring an additional 341,381 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sect.(ETF) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 315,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sect.(ETF) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sect.(ETF) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sect.(ETF) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $109.01 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sect has a fifty-two week low of $101.39 and a fifty-two week high of $123.12.

iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sect.(ETF) shares are going to split on Wednesday, May 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 29th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, May 1st.

iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sect.(ETF) Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

