LSB Industries (LXU) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $5.47

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) reached a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 126771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $88.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.63 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. LSB Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,812,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,635,000 after purchasing an additional 121,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,830,000 after buying an additional 48,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 1,103.4% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 92,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 84,630 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. The Company operates through chemical business segment. It is a manufacturer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizer and other nitrogen products in North America.

