Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have $90.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lululemon has outperformed the industry in the past three months mainly attributable to robust surprise trend driven by progress on its strategy for 2020 and focus on ivivva’s remodeling. While third-quarter fiscal 2017 marked the company’s third consecutive earnings beat, sales topped estimates for the eighth straight quarter. Moreover, the company emerged strong this holiday season driven by accelerating trends across all parts of its businesses. Further, the company anticipates business strength and current trends to sustain throughout 2018 and beyond. This led it to raise revenue and earnings forecasts for fourth-quarter fiscal 2017. Estimates have been stable ahead of the fourth quarter results. However, the company expects to record a significant income tax charge in the fourth quarter related to a one-time deemed repatriation tax on foreign earnings. Further, rise in competition has been a threat to margins.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LULU. BidaskClub downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.41.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.62. 1,089,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,510. The firm has a market cap of $12,071.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.19. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $90.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.41 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $55,943,720.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 481.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,101,000 after purchasing an additional 327,624 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,930,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

