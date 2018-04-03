Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $612-617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $585.52 million.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.00-3.08 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Nomura set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.41.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $88.67. 1,965,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,269. The stock has a market cap of $12,071.75, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.19. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $90.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.41 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $55,943,720.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

