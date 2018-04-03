Lumentum (LITE) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in a report published on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lumentum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of LITE traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,804. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,924.69, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of -0.08. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $74.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.67. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harold L. Covert sold 7,564 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $427,971.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 3,112 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $183,514.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,142.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,816 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 1,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

