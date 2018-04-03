Luxfer (LXFR) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Luxfer earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.6419481524157 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

LXFR traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.73. 82,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,321. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $338.11, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

