Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 15.76%.

NYSE:LXFR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.84. 62,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,339. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $338.11, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

LXFR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Luxfer stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Luxfer worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

