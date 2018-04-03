Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $228.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT) will announce $228.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Luxoft’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $226.59 million and the highest is $230.60 million. Luxoft reported sales of $204.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxoft will report full year sales of $228.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900.47 million to $904.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Luxoft.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Luxoft had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $236.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LXFT shares. Pivotal Research started coverage on Luxoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised Luxoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Luxoft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luxoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase dropped their price target on Luxoft from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GCA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxoft in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Luxoft by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luxoft by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luxoft in the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Luxoft by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

LXFT stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.60. 251,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,446. Luxoft has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $67.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,385.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Luxoft

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations primarily in Europe and the United States. It offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

