California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.36% of Lydall worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 99.0% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 208,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after buying an additional 103,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 501.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 41,427 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lydall in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Lydall in the third quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 275,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lydall news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,986.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Abbruzzi sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $176,080.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,317 shares of company stock worth $897,310. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LDL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lydall from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Lydall stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.15. 98,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,333. The company has a market cap of $837.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.44. Lydall, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.50 million. Lydall had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Lydall, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

