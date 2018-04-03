Lydall (LDL) and Leucadia National (LUK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Lydall (NYSE: LDL) and Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lydall and Leucadia National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lydall $698.44 million 1.16 $49.31 million $2.80 16.64 Leucadia National $11.44 billion 0.69 $171.72 million $1.65 13.36

Leucadia National has higher revenue and earnings than Lydall. Leucadia National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lydall, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lydall and Leucadia National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lydall 0 0 2 0 3.00 Leucadia National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lydall presently has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.16%. Given Lydall’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lydall is more favorable than Leucadia National.

Profitability

This table compares Lydall and Leucadia National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lydall 7.01% 14.99% 8.68% Leucadia National 1.81% 6.25% 1.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Lydall shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Leucadia National shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Lydall shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Leucadia National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Lydall has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leucadia National has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Leucadia National pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Lydall does not pay a dividend. Leucadia National pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Lydall beats Leucadia National on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes. This segment also provides non-woven veils, papers, mats, and specialty composites for the building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, respiratory protection, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers nonwoven rolled-good felt media and filter bags used primarily in industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment provides engineered products for the transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist in the reduction of powertrain and road noise. Its products are used in the tunnel, fuel tank, rear muffler, and spare tire applications, as well as outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. This segment also offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites for the automotive and truck markets. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.

Leucadia National Company Profile

Leucadia National Corporation (Leucadia) is a diversified holding company focused on return on investment and long-term value. The Company’s segments, based on requirements are Jefferies, National Beef, and Corporate and other. Jefferies is a global full-service, integrated securities and investment banking firm. National Beef processes and markets fresh boxed beef, case-ready beef, beef by-products and wet blue leather for domestic and international markets. Its financial services businesses include Jefferies Group LLC, Leucadia Asset Management, Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, LLC (commercial mortgage banking and servicing), FXCM Group, LLC, HomeFed Corporation (HomeFed) and Foursight Capital and Chrome Capital (vehicle finance). It also owns and has investments in an array of businesses, including National Beef, HRG Group, Inc. (HRG), Vitesse Energy, LLC and Juneau Energy, LLC, Conwed Plastics and Idaho Timber and Golden Queen Mining Company, LLC (a gold and silver mining project).

