Lykke (LKK) Price Tops $0.0664 on Exchanges

Lykke (CURRENCY:LKK) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Lykke has a market capitalization of $20.70 million and $31,921.00 worth of Lykke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lykke coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000889 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lykke has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003119 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00722965 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00183024 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00038775 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00030971 BTC.

Lykke Coin Profile

Lykke was first traded on March 17th, 2016. Lykke’s total supply is 1,285,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,730,866 coins. The official website for Lykke is lykke.com. Lykke’s official Twitter account is @LykkeCity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lykke is /r/lykke and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lykke is a semi-decentralized trading platform with zero fees for all assets and financial instruments. The platform is based on blockchain technology. The LKK token is a Colored Coin representing shares in the Lykke exchange. “

Buying and Selling Lykke

Lykke can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy Lykke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lykke must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lykke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

