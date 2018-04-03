PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) Stake Lowered by Lyon Street Capital LLC

Lyon Street Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,185 shares during the period. Lyon Street Capital LLC owned 0.80% of PDF Solutions worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 38,359 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 35,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,295,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,073,000 after acquiring an additional 177,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDFS shares. BidaskClub cut PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PDF Solutions to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine cut PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of PDFS opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $376.56, a PE ratio of -283.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.31. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. equities research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc is a provider of infrastructure technologies and services for integrated circuits (IC). The Company’s technologies and services focus on the IC manufacturing process life cycle. It operates in the segment of licensing and implementation of yield improvement solutions for integrated circuit manufacturers.

