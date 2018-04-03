Box (BOX) Position Lifted by Lyon Street Capital LLC

Lyon Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Box (NYSE:BOX) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of BOX worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,391,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,483,000 after acquiring an additional 588,875 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 110,416 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in BOX by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 240,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 74,044 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in BOX by 34,217.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 19,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOX opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,821.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Box has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.61 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a negative return on equity of 433.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Box will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOX. Vetr upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.97 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In other news, Director Rory O’driscoll sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $10,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $162,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,288.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 723,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,443,189 over the last 90 days. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides an enterprise content management platform that enables organizations of all sizes to manage enterprise content while allowing access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. With the Company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud-based platform, users can collaborate on content both internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security and compliance features to comply with internal policies and industry regulations.

