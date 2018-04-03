LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.18

News stories about LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LyondellBasell Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.946346008343 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE LYB traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.14. 1,724,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,177. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $78.01 and a 52-week high of $121.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $41,696.71, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 55.09%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.10%.

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.39.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 250 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 854 shares of company stock worth $79,915. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

