M3F Inc. Takes $4.13 Million Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

M3F Inc. bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 224,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000. Provident Financial Services accounts for about 5.1% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. M3F Inc. owned about 0.34% of Provident Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFS. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 32,501 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 28,561 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,068 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFS opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,710.50, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFS shares. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.

In other news, Director Edward Odonnell sold 11,786 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $304,550.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts.

