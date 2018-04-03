M3F Inc. Sells 129,600 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

M3F Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 129,600 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises 7.0% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. M3F Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 86,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 79,802 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,347,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,617,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,916,000 after purchasing an additional 449,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $614,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CFG. BMO Capital Markets raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $52.00 price target on Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $20,457.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/m3f-inc-decreases-position-in-citizens-financial-group-inc-cfg-updated-updated.html.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc is a retail bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. Its Consumer Banking serves retail customers and small businesses. Consumer Banking products and services include deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, auto financing, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, wealth management and investment services.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.