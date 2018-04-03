DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) Stake Lessened by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. trimmed its stake in DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the period. DNB Financial accounts for about 1.3% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. M3F Inc. owned about 0.72% of DNB Financial worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DNB Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of DNB Financial by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DNB Financial by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of DNB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DNB Financial by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. 30.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DNBF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Mildred C. Joyner sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $124,912.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $625,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Hieb sold 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $49,483.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

DNBF opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $152.97, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.24. DNB Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $37.15.

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. DNB Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. equities research analysts predict that DNB Financial Corp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. DNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.28%.

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including time and demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

