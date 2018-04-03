Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Rating Reiterated by Sandler O’Neill

Macerich (NYSE:MAC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Sandler O’Neill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MAC. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Macerich to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

MAC stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $56.09. 595,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,987. Macerich has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $69.73. The firm has a market cap of $7,890.54, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.11). Macerich had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Macerich will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 870.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 53 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

