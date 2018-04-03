Mackinac Financial (MFNC) Research Coverage Started at Hovde Group

Equities researchers at Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st.

MFNC stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. Mackinac Financial has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.55, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Dennis Bittner sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $41,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mackinac Financial stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.35% of Mackinac Financial worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation is a bank holding Company of mBank (the Bank). The Company, through the Bank, is engaged in the general commercial banking business. The Bank provides a range of loan and deposit products. These banking services include customary retail and commercial banking services, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interest bearing transaction accounts, safe deposit facilities, real estate mortgage lending, commercial lending, commercial and governmental lease financing, and direct and indirect consumer financing.

