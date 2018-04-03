Wageworks Inc (WAGE) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161,595 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.09% of Wageworks worth $51,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Wageworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Wageworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wageworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Wageworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wageworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Shares of NYSE WAGE opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. Wageworks Inc has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $76.55. The company has a market cap of $1,791.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAGE. Zacks Investment Research cut Wageworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Wageworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wageworks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Wageworks Profile

WageWorks, Inc is engaged in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). The Company administers CBDs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), and Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) and other employee benefits.

