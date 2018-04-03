Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of CMS Energy worth $12,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 592,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 26,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.19. 519,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,249. The company has a market cap of $12,790.82, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $50.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $360,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,554. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. UBS started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/macquarie-group-ltd-buys-8717-shares-of-cms-energy-co-cms-updated.html.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.