Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.81 Million Stake in Goodyear Tire and Rubber (GT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire and Rubber were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire and Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,383,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,631,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,710,000 after buying an additional 648,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 10.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,568,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,903,000 after buying an additional 414,651 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,367,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,816,000 after buying an additional 386,639 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,901,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,437,000 after buying an additional 310,302 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire and Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of GT stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,391.93, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Goodyear Tire and Rubber has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $36.74.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Goodyear Tire and Rubber had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire and Rubber will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire and Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

