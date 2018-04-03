Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,628,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116,619 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $49,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $105,065.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter. analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country.

