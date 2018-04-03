Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 352,297 Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 352,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,034,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Redfin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray raised their target price on Redfin from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Redfin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $222,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,783.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $103,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,550 over the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. Redfin has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $33.49.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate brokerage services. The customer can search for homes by neighborhood, city or MLS number, or can refine results using detailed parameters, such as price and number of beds or baths. The Company serves home buyers and sellers. The Company offers online tools to consumers, including Redfin Estimate, which is an automated home-valuation tool.

