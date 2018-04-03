Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $13.43 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,319 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of SS&C Technologies worth $13,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $994,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,083.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

