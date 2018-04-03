Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Macy’s Inc. (M)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,923,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,636,000 after buying an additional 11,894,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,653,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,367,000 after buying an additional 2,328,072 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,013,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,110 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,737,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $42,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. OTR Global raised Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 target price on Macy’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Vetr raised Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.57 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

NYSE:M opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $9,064.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. Macy’s Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $31.04.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. analysts predict that Macy’s Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other news, Director Marna C. Whittington sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $606,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,470.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen M. Hoguet sold 67,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $1,984,265.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,265.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,173,164. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. Its stores and Websites sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. The company also operates stores that offer a range of women's, men's, and children's apparel; shoes; fashion accessories; housewares; home textiles; intimate apparel; and jewelry.

