Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,626 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of American Airlines Group worth $12,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.59 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

AAL opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $59.08. The firm has a market cap of $24,584.29, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 billion. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 63.78% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 35,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $1,825,945.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,090.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Kraemer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total value of $158,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,700.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,844 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,040 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/macquarie-group-ltd-sells-41100-shares-of-american-airlines-group-inc-aal-updated.html.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.