Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Position in IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of IPG Photonics worth $13,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.49, for a total transaction of $2,484,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,228,579.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry E. Gauthier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.52, for a total value of $1,287,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,582.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,452. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $224.92 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $116.82 and a twelve month high of $264.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,615.62, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $361.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 24.67%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Position in IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/macquarie-group-ltd-sells-4616-shares-of-ipg-photonics-co-ipgp-updated.html.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.