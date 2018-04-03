Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $11.66 Million Stake in VEREIT (NYSE:VER)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,640,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,285,430 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of VEREIT worth $11,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VER. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 408.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on VEREIT from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.56.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. VEREIT has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $6,781.11, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.56.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. VEREIT had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that VEREIT will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/macquarie-group-ltd-trims-stake-in-vereit-inc-ver-updated.html.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.7 billion including approximately 4,100 properties and 94.4 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.