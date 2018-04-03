BB&T Securities LLC Sells 15,817 Shares of Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M)

BB&T Securities LLC decreased its position in Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,817 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,923,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,636,000 after buying an additional 11,894,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Macy’s by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,653,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Macy’s by 30.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,858 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 75.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,013,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,110 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Macy’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,916,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,665,000 after purchasing an additional 144,600 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vetr upgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.57 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Macy’s in a report on Monday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Macy’s stock opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,064.75, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. Macy’s Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Macy’s Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

In other news, Director Marna C. Whittington sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $606,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,470.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre P. Connelly sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $265,941.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,392 shares of company stock worth $3,173,164. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/macys-inc-m-position-lessened-by-bbt-securities-llc-updated.html.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. Its stores and Websites sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. The company also operates stores that offer a range of women's, men's, and children's apparel; shoes; fashion accessories; housewares; home textiles; intimate apparel; and jewelry.

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.