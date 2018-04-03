Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

MDGL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $108.26 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $154.75.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. VHCP Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,349,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $18,744,000. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/madrigal-pharmaceuticals-mdgl-upgraded-to-buy-at-valuengine.html.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular-metabolic diseases and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The Company’s lead product, MGL-3196, is a Phase II-ready once-daily, oral, liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-b (THR-b) agonist for the treatment of NASH, and heterozygous and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (FH).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.