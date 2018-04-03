Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Bank of America

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MMP. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of MMP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.42. 641,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,315.19, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $673.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.18 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 40.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 22,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $1,513,735.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,473 shares in the company, valued at $13,366,058.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,360,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,238,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,011,815,000 after buying an additional 717,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,316,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,574,000 after purchasing an additional 495,394 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,464,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,789,000 after purchasing an additional 301,252 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 3,149,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,789,000 after purchasing an additional 953,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,140,000 after purchasing an additional 70,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

