Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Cut to $69.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Friday, March 16th. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.75% from the company’s previous close.

MMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.62. 1,192,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,481. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $13,315.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.08). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 40.85%. The business had revenue of $673.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 22,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $1,513,735.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,473 shares in the company, valued at $13,366,058.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,360,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

