MaidSafeCoin Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $121.80 million and $938,408.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00003628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Poloniex and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003139 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00710970 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00185951 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038426 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00031238 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is maidsafe.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system. Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it. “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Omni DEX and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

